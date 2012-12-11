* Company sees 87.5 billion reais in revenue in 2015-Valor
* Capital spending to reach 3.2 billion reais
SAO PAULO Dec 11 Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA
, Brazil's biggest diversified retailer,
expects gross revenue to rise 52.4 percent by 2015 to 87.5
billion reais ($42.1 billion), local newspaper Valor Economico
said on Tuesday.
The forecast will be discussed and probably approved on
Friday at a board meeting, Valor added, without naming the
source of the information.
The company expects to increase revenue by opening about 120
new Minimercado Extra convenience stores a year and more than 40
branches of its Assai wholesale arm over the next three years.
Capital spending will rise to 3.2 billion reais in 2015 from
about 1.8 billion reais in 2012, the report said.
Growing capital spending by Brazilian retailers contrasts
with stagnant industrial investment, as weak global growth,
transportation bottlenecks and a heavy tax burden choke the
competitiveness of local manufacturers.
A spokeswoman for Pão de Açúcar was not immediately
available for comment.