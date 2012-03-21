* Casino says to take sole control of holding company

* Decision follows chairman's failed merger with Carrefour

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, March 21 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon said on Wednesday it will exercise its right to become sole controlling shareholder of Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar , in a first step toward ending an ownership struggle and reducing the influence of the Brazilian retailer's founding family.

Casino said it had informed the group's chairman, Abilio Diniz, that it would exercise an option to take control of the Wilkes holding company that controls Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA), according to a statement released in Brazil by a public relations firm working with Casino.

"Casino's decision to exercise that right will make it the sole controlling shareholder of GPA," said the statement.

The Casino Group has tightened its grip on the Brazilian retailer since a failed plan by Diniz to merge with rival Carrefour last year, which shattered relations with Casino management.

A press representative for the Diniz family's investments said Casino's right to assume control of the company was laid out in a shareholder agreement and Diniz would remain Pao de Acucar's chairman.

But analysts say the rift with Casino means Diniz, the son of Pao de Acucar's founder and the architect of the company's rise to market leadership, risks losing his voice in the company.

Local media has reported that Diniz wanted to propose a spinoff of the group's home appliance unit, leaving Casino with the supermarket operations that contribute just over 50 percent of GPA's revenue. Diniz family representatives had no comment on the reports.

Grupo Pao de Acucar is Brazil's biggest retailer. Its dominant scale and relentless cost cutting helped the company boost profitability last year at a time when retailers' margins were expected to suffer.