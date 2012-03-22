* Casino says to take sole control of holding company
* Decision follows chairman's failed merger with Carrefour
* Diniz is no stranger to boardroom battles
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, March 21 France's Casino
said on Wednesday it will exercise its right to become the sole
controlling shareholder of Pao de Acucar, a move set to reduce
the influence of the hard-charging chairman at Brazil's biggest
retailer after an ownership struggle last year.
The French retailer has tightened its grip on Grupo Pao de
Acucar since chairman and founding family
member Abilio Diniz tried to orchestrate a merger with Casino's
arch-rival Carrefour.
Analysts say the rift with Casino means Diniz, the architect
of the company's rise to market leadership, risks losing his
voice in the company that his father founded in 1948.
A press representative for the Diniz family's investments
said Casino's right to assume control of the company was laid
out in a shareholder agreement and Diniz would remain Pao de
Acucar's chairman.
But some analysts have also speculated that the aggressive
Diniz, who has never shied away from a boardroom battle, will
not be content as a minority shareholder in the company he once
commanded.
In the worst of Diniz's boardroom battles, which took place
in the early 1990s, he gained control of Grupo Pao de Acucar but
in the processs left it on the brink of bankruptcy and shattered
relations with four of his five siblings.
Diniz touted plans for a merger with Carrefour last year as
an opportunity to cement Pao de Acucar's dominance of a
fast-growing Brazilian market and won government support through
a state development bank.
But Casino, which paid a control premium for its stake in
Pao de Acucar when it came to the group's rescue in 1999 with
fresh capital, met the proposal with a fierce legal challenge.
Local media have also reported that Diniz wanted to propose
a spinoff of the group's home appliance unit, leaving Casino
with the supermarket operations that contribute just over 50
percent of the group's revenue. Representatives for Diniz had no
comment on the reports.
Casino itself is no stranger to disputes and is currently at
loggerheads with Galeries Lafayette, operator of the eponymous
Paris department store, over who should win control of their
Monoprix food-and-fashion chain joint venture.
Last year, Pao de Acucar's shares suffered violent swings of
30 percent or more as the public spat between its main
shareholders played out.
The stock has rallied 25 percent this year, as policymakers
boost consumer demand to spur economic growth.
The company beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts and
increased profitability in the face of a broad consumer
slowdown, positioning the company to ramp up growth in the year
ahead.