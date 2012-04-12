* Investment plan up 24 pct in 2012 from last year

SAO PAULO, April 12 Grupo Pao de Acucar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, plans to boost investments to take advantage of an economic recovery this year, after registering solid sales growth in the first quarter.

The retailer aims to raise investments by 24 percent from last year to 1.966 billion reais ($1.08 billion) in 2012, according to a Thursday securities filing. The group separately reported that same-store sales rose 9.6 percent in the first three months of the year, compared to the start of 2011.

The solid performance and growing investments reflect the company's effective weathering of a consumer slowdown late last year. Pao de Acucar's dominant scale and relentless cost cutting helped it boost profitability at a time when retailers' margins were expected to suffer.

With policymakers now boosting credit growth to spur domestic demand, Pao de Acucar executives have said they are looking to ride Brazil's next wave of consumer-driven growth.

Still, analysts say the bulk of government stimulus may not take its full effect until the second half of the year, and studies show consumers are still reticent to take on more debt for big purchases.

The share of consumers in Brazil's biggest city, Sao Paulo, looking to make a durable goods purchase in the second quarter fell 15 percentage points from a year before to 58 percent, the second-lowest level since the 2008 crisis, according to a study published this week by think tank Provar.

Shares of the company rose 3.4 percent to an all-time high of 88.68 reais in Sao Paulo trading.