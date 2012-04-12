* Investment plan up 24 pct in 2012 from last year
* Retailer reports 9.6 pct rise in Q1 same-store sales
* Shares rise 3.4 pct in Sao Paulo to all-time high
SAO PAULO, April 12 Grupo Pao de Acucar
, Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, plans
to boost investments to take advantage of an economic recovery
this year, after registering solid sales growth in the first
quarter.
The retailer aims to raise investments by 24 percent from
last year to 1.966 billion reais ($1.08 billion) in 2012,
according to a Thursday securities filing. The group separately
reported that same-store sales rose 9.6 percent in the first
three months of the year, compared to the start of 2011.
The solid performance and growing investments reflect the
company's effective weathering of a consumer slowdown late last
year. Pao de Acucar's dominant scale and relentless cost cutting
helped it boost profitability at a time when retailers' margins
were expected to suffer.
With policymakers now boosting credit growth to spur
domestic demand, Pao de Acucar executives have said they are
looking to ride Brazil's next wave of consumer-driven growth.
Still, analysts say the bulk of government stimulus may not
take its full effect until the second half of the year, and
studies show consumers are still reticent to take on more debt
for big purchases.
The share of consumers in Brazil's biggest city, Sao Paulo,
looking to make a durable goods purchase in the second quarter
fell 15 percentage points from a year before to 58 percent, the
second-lowest level since the 2008 crisis, according to a study
published this week by think tank Provar.
Shares of the company rose 3.4 percent to an all-time high
of 88.68 reais in Sao Paulo trading.