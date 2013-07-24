BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences names new VP of corporate development
* Coherus Biosciences appoints Erik Wiberg as executive vice president of corporate development
SAO PAULO, July 24 Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest retailer, said in a securities filing on Wednesday that second-quarter net income fell 69 percent from a year earlier to 77 million reais ($35 million).
Profit missed an average estimate of 212 million reais in a Reuters survey of five analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 24 percent to 609 million reais from a year earlier. It also came in below the average estimate of 812 million reais.
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.