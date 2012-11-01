* Brazil's No.1 retailer posts $210 mln Q3 profit

* Sales pick up on govt stimulus, consumer confidence

SAO PAULO Oct 31 Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, posted a 64.6 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday as sales growth accelerated due to aggressive government stimulus.

Pão de Açúcar's third-quarter net income of 210 million reais ($103 million) beat an average forecast of 206 million reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.

The group's supermarkets and home appliance chains benefited from a series of tax breaks and interest rate cuts aimed at rekindling household consumption, which has driven growth in Latin America's biggest economy.

Lower interest rates also cut the company's debt-servicing costs, reducing financial expenses by 13 percent from a year earlier and boosting net income.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 11.1 percent to 801 million reais, above a forecast of 781 million reais in the Reuters poll.

A lighter tax burden on appliances helped to boost sales in the Viavarejo home furnishings unit, but also sparked a wave of aggressive promotions by rivals, weighing on profit margins.