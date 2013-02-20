SAO PAULO Feb 20 Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income rose 36 percent from a year earlier to 539 million reais ($275 million), according to a securities filing.

Profit beat an average forecast of 408 million reais in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 34 percent to 1.323 billion reais, above an average estimate of 1.2 billion reais.