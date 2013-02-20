BRIEF-Maya Gold & Silver reports resignation of CFO
* Maya Gold & Silver announces resignation of chief financial officer
SAO PAULO Feb 20 Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income rose 36 percent from a year earlier to 539 million reais ($275 million), according to a securities filing.
Profit beat an average forecast of 408 million reais in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 34 percent to 1.323 billion reais, above an average estimate of 1.2 billion reais.
OTTAWA, May 31 The Canadian government will give around C$850 million ($630 million) in aid to help the softwood lumber industry after the United States imposed duties on exports, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.