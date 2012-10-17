RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 16 Pao de Acucar
said on Tuesday that allegations made by a minority partner
about problems with a 2010 merger that helped turn the company
into its Brazil's biggest retailer were "hasty, distorted and
damaging".
But it added that audit firm KPMG was analysing the
companies that merged to form Via Varejo -- the home appliance
and online retail unit at the centre of the allegations.
The Klein family, which founded the Casas Bahia chain before
merging it with Pao de Acucar's operations for a 47 percent
stake in the unit now known as Via Varejo, is threatening to
take Pao de Acucar to arbitration, saying audits have uncovered
possible issues with the terms of the 2010 deal.
A lawyer for the Kleins told Reuters that the audit had
found "inconsistencies" in the balance sheet of Globex, one of
the companies that united to create Via Varejo, which could have
implications for the share swap ratio that was used.
Pao de Acucar added that the merger that formed Via Varejo
was legally irreversible.
The legal maneuvering highlights lingering tensions between
the retailer's biggest shareholders. Their simmering distrust
threatened to break up the group earlier this year, before
Chairman Abilio Diniz handed control over to French retailer
Casino in June.
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Alonso Soto;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)