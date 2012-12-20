SAO PAULO Dec 20 Abilio Diniz, chairman of
Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA, filed for arbitration against
Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie, the Brazilian
retailer's majority shareholder, alleging an attempt to weaken
his position in the company.
Diniz said in a statement on Thursday that it sought for
arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce to
demand Casino sticks to a shareholder agreement signed in 2006.
"The arbitration procedures, whose terms are confidential,
set out a goal of ensuring that Casino meets terms of the
shareholders' agreement ... and refrains from taking actions
that hamper the position of Abilio Diniz as chairman of Grupo
Pão de Açúcar," the statement said.