ATHENS Nov 17 Greece Prime Minister Lucas Papademos will meet Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg on Nov. 22, the prime minister's office said on Thursday, without elaborating.

Papademos, who was appointed head of crisis coalition government last week, has been in talks with representative of the country's bondholders on talks about a debt-swap plan.

Papademos is also scheduled to meet EU Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and EU Council President Herman van Rompuy in Brussels on Monday.

(Writing by Karolina Tagaris)