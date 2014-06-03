BRIEF-ChinaCache reports Q4 loss per ADS $0.96
* Chinacache reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results from new value-added tax treatment
June 3 Canada's B2Gold Corp said it would buy Australia's Papillon Resources Ltd for $570 million.
The offer price of A$1.72 ($1.59) per share represents a 21 percent premium to Papillon's close on May 23, the stock's last trading day.
($1 = 1.0806 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Chinacache reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results from new value-added tax treatment
* NGL Energy Partners LP expects fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $380 million