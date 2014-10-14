Oct 14 Papoutsanis Industrial and Commercial of Consumer Goods SA :

* Announced on Tuesday new partnership with the Spanish supermarket chain DIA for the production of solid soap

* The Company estimates that the annual turnover from the deal may reach up to 1.2 million euros

* The Company informs that 9 month sales increased by 9 pct compared to the corresponding period last year

Source text: bit.ly/1nk2RCI

Further company coverage: