BANGKOK, March 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - After months
of food and water shortages caused by drought and frost, Papua
New Guinea is suffering floods and mudslides affecting 2,000
people living on a "razor's edge" after last year's lack of
rain.
The El Niño-driven drought last year cut food production and
left about 480,000 people facing critical shortages and in need
of food aid, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination
of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Successive rains since early February have triggered floods
and mudslides that have damaged or destroyed homes, food
gardens, water sources, roads and bridges in several provinces,
particularly in the highlands and coastal Momase region.
The floods and mudslides have affected about 300 people in
Jiwaka province in the highlands, and 1,700 in Morobe province
on the coast, said George Gigauri, the head of the International
Organization for Migration in Papua New Guinea.
Despite the rains, people remain in need of assistance in
the Pacific island nation of 7 million people who largely rely
on what they grow in their backyard gardens and have little or
no access to markets.
"The sweet potato takes six to nine months to grow. So even
if they plant now, it takes time before they can harvest," said
Gigauri by telephone from Port Moresby. Agriculture on the
island focuses heavily on tuber crops.
"If sweet potato is hit, then the whole village will be in
trouble, and that's what happened this time."
The drought has also forced healthcare facilities to close
or operate at reduced capacity because of lack of water, said
Boris Pavlin, an epidemiologist for the World Health
Organization (WHO) in Papua New Guinea.
Since the rains began, some of the health centres may have
reopened, but many did not have good ways to store water in the
first place, he said.
"They don't use running water, or have to haul water in
buckets when they have to do a (birth) delivery," Pavlin said.
Aid agencies are coordinating with the government to
distribute food and to monitor dengue outbreaks in Daru island
off the southern coast near Australia, and probable cases in
Kiunga in the west, near the Indonesian border.
The drought was caused by the El Niño weather system, which
warms the Pacific Ocean and has caused extreme weather affecting
millions of people across parts of the world.
"The rains are still insufficient and below expected levels.
We're by no means out of the woods in terms of the impact of El
Niño," Pavlin said.
"Many, many people are very affected because they live on
the razor's edge."
