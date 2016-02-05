(Adds details on lost output, background)
MELBOURNE Feb 5 Papua New Guinea copper miner
Ok Tedi Mining Ltd said its board has approved a restart of its
operations on March 1, more than five months after the mine was
put on care and maintenance when drought cut off its transport
links.
The move will bring further metal to a copper market which
is already reeling from a prolonged downturn in prices and a
surge in mine supply just as demand from China cools, forcing
high cost producers to cut output or shut down.
Ok Tedi, which declared force majeure on its sales contracts
on Aug. 17, said at the time that it expected to lose 65,000
tonnes of copper in concentrate after the El Nino weather
pattern sank river water levels.
"Our plans for the progressive restart of operations on 1
March 2016 were today approved by the OTML Board of Directors,"
Managing Director Peter Graham in a statement on its website on
Friday.
The company was still awaiting safety approval from the
country's Mineral Resource Authority prior to the restart, the
statement said.
Drought made river traffic on the Fly River into Ok Tedi's
main river port at Kiunga unreliable and also affected
operations at the Ok Menga power station, the mine's main source
of power.
El Nino disrupted production across a swathe of commodity
producers from late last year, parching countries across the
north west of the Pacific rim such as Papua New Guinea and
Philippines and bringing heavy rains to others like Chile and
Peru.
Indonesian neighbour Freeport-McMoRan also blamed El
Nino as it cut its 2015 forecast for copper concentrate sales
from Indonesia in September as water shortages affected its
milling operations.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)