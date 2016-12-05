SYDNEY Dec 5 Papau New Guinea will seek greater
economic and social benefits from a proposed $10 billlion gas
investment by ExxonMobil, the country's biggest foreign
investor, while ensuring the project stays competitive, Prime
Minister Peter O'Neill told Reuters in an interview.
"We will be asking for more domestic market obligations,
local content in terms of the benefits that go to our people
from developing this project. We are going to be fair," he said.
O'Neill is in Sydney to attend a conference on investment in
Papua New Guinea.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)