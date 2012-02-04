SYDNEY Feb 4 Rescuers searching for
survivors after a heavily laden ferry sank off Papua New Guinea
said on Saturday they had found four bodies and that the search
would go on for about 100 still missing.
Planes, ships and helicopters have been mobilised to search
for survivors from the MV Rabaul Queen, which sank in rough
weather on Thursday with an estimated 350 people on board.
Captain Nurur Rahman, of the country's maritime safety
authority, said the number of confirmed survivors stood at 246.
"The search is continuing," he said by telephone. "We are
searching for survivors but now we have picked up four bodies
and no survivors."
Rahman said he remained optimistic, given the relatively
warm water, that more survivors would be found.
The ship's owner, Rabaul Shipping, has said it is unclear
why the 47m (155 ft) ferry sank. Prime Minister Peter O'Neill
has promised a full investigation into the tragedy, which
occurred off the South Pacific nation's northeast coast.
Sea transport is a major communication lifeline in the Papua
New Guinea archipelago, most of whose six million people live
subsistence lives in traditional villages.
(Sydney Newsroom +612 6273 2730)
(Editing by Nick Macfie)