SYDNEY, June 4 The Papua New Guinea kina
jumped 18 percent on Wednesday after traders said the South
Pacific country had introduced new trading band arrangements
following a steep and prolonged fall in the currency.
"Authorised Foreign Exchange Dealers in PNG to quote Kina
against United States Dollar within a band of 150 basis points;
75 basis points either side of the trading band reference rate
currently $0.4130," one authorised FX dealer said in a note,
obtained by Reuters.
The kina last traded at $0.4055, according to Thomson
Reuters data, the bottom of the allowed band.
The Bank of Papua New Guinea was not immediately available
for comment. Bank South Pacific, a PNG commercial bank, carried
notice of the instructions on its website. www.bsp.com.pg/
(Reporting by Brent Hansen and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul
Tait)