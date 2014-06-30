MELBOURNE, June 30 InterOil Corp has
agreed to sell its Papua New Guinea oil refinery and petroleum
products distribution business to Singapore-based Puma Energy
Group for $526 million to focus on its natural gas business, the
PNG company said on Monday.
"Our upstream and LNG business has become core to the
company's growth and, as a result of the success we have had in
discovering and monetizing gas, the time is right to focus on
this part of our business," InterOil chief operating officer Jon
Ozturgut said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Miral Fahmy)