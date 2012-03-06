* Landslide swept over quarry used for Exxon gas project
* Independent expert had raised safety concerns
* Call for thorough, independent inquiry
* Concerns over unrest among local landowners
By Rebekah Kebede
March 6 A deadly landslide in the
mountains of Papua New Guinea, near where U.S. oil major Exxon
Mobil is building a $15.7 billion gas project, is
raising fresh questions about the global energy industry's
scramble for ever harder-to-reach resources.
The landslide tore through a quarry used by Exxon in
January, killing at least 25 people in the poor South Pacific
country, but it has stirred little international publicity, even
though an expert report had questioned the safety of the
excavations.
The controversy also raises some familiar issues aired by
critics of "big oil" in previous disasters: a pressure to
deliver results, contractors found to have cut corners and
remote operations that limit government oversight.
Exxon, which was using the quarry to produce rock and gravel
needed to develop the upstream end of its gas-export project,
has said it is unclear what caused the disaster in Papua New
Guinea's steep, heavily wooded Southern Highlands.
The Papua New Guinea government has denied the quarry
contributed to the landslide, but local villagers, environmental
activists and an international landslide expert are unconvinced
and want a thorough, independent investigation -- something that
shows no sign of happening despite evidence that quarrying work
was being rushed to meet tight construction deadlines.
Less than 12 months before the landslide, an independent
consultant, Italian firm D'Appolonia, found Exxon's quarrying
operations did not meet the environmental and social standards
demanded by the company's creditors and it concluded that
workers had been under pressure to meet deadlines.
"The overall impression of (the consultant) is that
incidents and situations have developed because the project has
circumvented correct procedures in the interest of schedule...,"
D'Appolonia said in a report dated March last year and
commissioned by the project's main creditors.
"The project will need to make sure that schedule does not
dominate decisions," it added.
The report, compiled by a firm that also counts Italian
energy group Eni and the European Commission among its
clients, was sitting in a corner of Exxon's website when, just
before dawn on Jan. 24, a mountainside collapsed above one of
several quarries Exxon was running in and around the site.
A villager recalled hearing a loud crack ring out across the
valley as the slope gave way, collapsing through the Tumbi
quarry and burying homes that had been perched beneath it. The
disaster left a trail of debris stretching more than 500 metres
(500 yards) and also carved through a road into the project.
All of the bodies of those killed remain buried in the
debris, according to the provincial governor.
"I have never seen this type of (landslide) before in my
life in that area," the villager, Hipson Puma, 39, said by
telephone.
Exxon said it had closed the Tumbi quarry in August last
year, five months before the landslide, because it no longer
needed to use it and had taken heed of the D'Appolonia report,
making the site secure. It also notes that landslides are common
in that part of the Southern Highlands.
"This was a significant landslide, and we, like many others,
want to know how it occurred so we can understand the
environment in which we'll be operating, given we'll be in this
region for many years to come," spokeswoman Rebecca Arnold said,
when asked if Exxon would support an independent inquiry.
Exxon operates the project and owns 33.2 percent of it.
Australian companies Oil Search and Santos
also hold significant stakes, with 29 percent and 13.5 percent
respectively, while the state-run National Petroleum Company of
Papua New Guinea owns 16.8 percent. Japan's Nippon Oil
Exploration has 4.7 percent and local landowner group Mineral
Resources Development Company 2.8 percent.
D'Appolonia also said, in a later report, that conditions at
the Tumbi quarry had improved by August.
But some locals say Exxon had expanded the quarry too
rapidly -- a charge it denies -- and they are using the March
report to support their claim that the oil company was to blame.
The Exxon spokeswoman said she did not have information on
how much the quarry had been expanded. The company had planned
to relocate 14 households to make way for the works at the site,
which had been used for smaller excavations for many years
before it reopened for the project in 2010. A map of the
original plans for the site show it intended to double its size
in terms of area over 24 months. It used the quarry for 15
months.
NO SIGN OF INDEPENDENT INQUIRY
David Petley, director of Durham University's International
Landslide Centre, in Britain, said poorly managed quarries and
mines often contributed to large landslides and that a thorough
investigation could help prevent future disasters.
"My working hypothesis, which needs to be tested, is that
the quarry played a role in increasing the susceptibility of the
slope to failure. Rainfall was then the trigger for the final
collapse," said Petley, a geography professor who has offered to
help with any investigation.
"The fact that problems with (the quarry's) operation had
been identified by independent consultants strengthens that
possibility, but it remains far from certain without a proper
investigation," Petley added.
The Papua New Guinea government, a part-owner of the
development, the nation's largest ever, has given no indication
that it will conduct an independent inquiry into the disaster.
The Papua New Guinea National Disaster Centre conducted what
it calls an "initial report", concluding that the trigger for
the landslide was heavy rainfall. It does not mention whether or
not the quarry had been ruled out or had even been considered as
a contributing factor to the landslide.
The centre, which is responsible for recommending a more
detailed investigation, says a landslide of that magnitude had
not occurred in Papua New Guinea since 1998. But the centre's
chief, Martin Mose, said there were no plans for an inquiry.
He gave no clear reason.
"There is still not discussion of a detailed investigation,"
Mose said last month by phone from Port Moresby, the capital.
"We haven't sanctioned anything yet. An investigation of
that magnitude can be taken later on," he said, without giving a
timeframe. He added that it was up to the government, not
independent experts, to carry out any full investigation.
TOO MUCH OF A HURRY?
The upstream gas field is being carved out of remote
highlands, where communities live in thatched huts and tend
small, terraced farms. It will feed gas by pipe to a liquefied
natural gas (LNG) plant, which is scheduled to start up in 2014
and is estimated to boost the national economy by a quarter.
Endowed with resources, Papua New Guinea hopes the project
will revive its patchy investment reputation: its Bougainville
copper mine, one of the world's largest, has been dormant for
more than 20 years because of local unrest, and in the past 10
years foreign investors have pulled out of its Ok Tedi copper
mine after years of environmental complaints.
Some villagers, a local landowner and community groups
reached by phone say they suspect both Exxon and the government
are in too much of a hurry to bring the project onstream. Even
after the disaster, some complained that the recovery effort
gave too much priority to re-opening the project's access road.
"We are talking about a quarry mountain collapsing," said
Joseph Warai, the director of Community Based Health Services,
who has been working in the area for years and believes it is
"obvious" the landslide was caused by the excavations.
"Our government is also an investor, so who really
represents the people in especially this type of disaster...?"
Warai said. "You're looking at the state being a player and we
seem to have no neutral regulator."
A call to the office of the Papua New Guinea works minister,
who is responsible for disaster recovery, was not returned.
Exxon denied it had ever put timetables ahead of safety.
"(Exxon's local unit) Esso Highlands absolutely considers
safety and responsible operations more important than schedule
commitments, and our actions have been consistent with those
priorities," Arnold, the firm's spokeswoman, said in an email.
In noting some of the shortcomings of the quarrying
operation, the D'Appolonia report also ruled out any suggestion
that Exxon or its quarry contractors, Clough Curtain Brothers
Joint Venture and McConnell Dowell Consolidated Contractors
joint venture, had deliberately compromised safety.
It found workers on the ground were dedicated and gave a
positive impression, despite citing several earlier mishaps
across the project, including a mudslide in which no one was
hurt.
But, overall, the consultant highlighted the pressure on
workers to meet schedules -- a pressure that industry analysts
say is only increasing as Exxon nears the 2014 target date for
starting LNG deliveries. Before the landslide, some analysts had
already expected the project could slip back until 2015.
"Any delay, no matter what the reason ... means more money.
Anytime a project's delayed, it's going to increase the capital
expenditure for the project. That would affect the economics of
the project," said Natalie Bravo, an analyst with PFC Energy.
A delay in PNG LNG would also force Exxon to scramble to
find enough gas to supply its customers, who have already signed
long-term contracts with the company starting in 2014.
OTHER CONCERNS
The project is one of the most complex LNG developments ever
built, experts say. It will pipe gas over hundreds of km (miles)
of mountainous terrain to the LNG plant near Port Moresby, with
the project partners building new roads as they go.
"The challenges were huge. I wouldn't be surprised if there
were cost and time overruns," said Tony Regan, an LNG analyst
with Tri Zen International in Singapore.
The Exxon project runs several quarries in and around its
Southern Highlands gas field, and the Tumbi operation was not
the only one that drew criticism from D'Appolonia.
The consultant also raised concerns about safety at the
neighboring Tameya quarry, about half a kilometre away but not
damaged by the landslide. The Tameya quarry
was flagged as unsafe in March 2011, and deemed a possible
threat to human life.
By August, D'Appolonia had determined that the "conditions"
at Tameya had not changed, though a project creditor, ANZ bank
, says that an unpublished report from a November site
visit has since given it a clean bill of health.
D'Appolonia's lead consultant declined to comment on the
reports. It was hired by lenders to ensure the project met the
environmental and social requirement of the loan agreements.
SIMMERING DISCONTENT
Impartial public oversight of operations in such a remote
region can be difficult.
Local tribal chiefs are likely to have more power than the
federal government, and basic logistics such as transport and
accommodation can be difficult. During the National Disaster
Centre's initial report into the disaster, Exxon provided
logistics, transport and accommodation for the government team.
With no full independent investigation on the horizon, there
are concerns that landowners could seek out their own justice.
The project has been plagued from its inception by
disgruntled landowners who feel they are not being dealt their
fair share of the windfalls from the project. Early work was
delayed in 2009 due to landowner concerns.
Anderson Agiru, the Southern Highlands provincial governor,
says he believes the landslide was a natural disaster but that
an investigation is needed to clear the air.
"We are talking about a large number of lives being lost
here... it's very sensitive and it's in their interests to
desensitise this problem because it has the potential to become
explosive, especially in light of the huge investments in the
PNG LNG (project) in the area," he said by telephone.
"The pace at which the office of emergency and disaster, the
government is moving in relation to this is too slow, far too
slow. They need to act with some speed," Agiru said.