AVANINOFI, Papua New Guinea, Sept 7 (Thomson Reuters
Foundation) - O ne day last March, farmers in this village on the
banks of the Kafetina River, in the mountainous highlands of
Papua New Guinea, watched their food gardens swept away by
pouring rain, flooding and landslides.
Just months later, a severe drought has engulfed the
country, affecting nearly a million people in the highlands and
leaving many facing severe food shortages until rains return at
the end of the year.
The Papua New Guinea government's National Disaster Centre
estimates that providing food to families that need it will cost
$12 million over the next four months, as the country endures
what some are calling the strongest El Nino climate phenomenon
in memory, according to the International Organization for
Migration.
Weather extremes are forecast to worsen this century in this
southwest Pacific Island state, as in many parts of the world,
and have led the government to focus on boosting rainwater
harvesting and introducing crops tolerant of extreme weather to
help farmers who face growing risks of crop losses.
Food growers in Avaninofi say the extreme rainfall that
launched this year's problems was unprecedented.
Papua New Guinea can receive 3 meters of rainfall a year.
But no one in Avaninofi was prepared for the destruction
unleashed in March by torrential rain, gale force winds and
hailstorms, which affected more than 100,000 people across the
country, local people say.
In some areas, such as East New Britain Province, nearly a
quarter of the country's average rainfall for the month fell
within 24 hours.
"We have never experienced such flooding before. It took
everything: the food crops and also some of the cash crops,
especially the coffee, and we were left with nothing," Frank
Sifeu, a resident of Avaninofi in Henganofi District, Eastern
Highlands Province, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Coffee and banana trees, peanut, tomato and corn crops, and
seven houses were washed away. One child drowned, he said.
Naisman Mitio, a food crop officer with the Eastern
Highlands Provincial Division of Agriculture, said the deluge
also triggered "a number of landslides from different locations
(on the mountainsides) which removed whole food gardens, coffee
trees, citrus and vegetable gardens.
"It swept the gardens away to the river and buried some of
them, too. At the same time the river flooded and gardens beside
the riverbed were washed away," he said.
Six of the country's 22 provinces were pronounced disaster
areas in March, including Gulf province in the country's south,
Jiwaka in the interior and the eastern autonomous region of
Bougainville.
More than 80 percent of the country's population of 7.2
million depend on agriculture for food and income, and the
decimation of crops by floodwaters and landslides plunged many
rural families into hunger and financial difficulties.
Losses and damages to infrastructure, commercial farming and
livelihoods were estimated at more than 100 million kina ($36
million), according to the Papua New Guinean government.
But the people of Avaninofi say that moving away from the
river to avoid further losses is not an option as the village is
surrounded by steep mountains and there is no other suitable
place to live.
In the disaster's aftermath, the provincial government
stepped in to provide villagers with emergency food supplies and
new planting materials, such as sweet potato and cassava
cuttings, African yam and cabbage seeds.
DROUGHT HITS
But then the long dry season arrived in April - and a
drought that appears to have been worsened by a particularly
strong El Nino climate phenomenon this year.
"We tried to plant the crops, but due to the dry weather the
heat has withered most of the food that we planted," Sifeu of
Avaninofi said.
Lisa Ovifa, a farmer in the village, also has seen her
vegetable garden turn into little more than a patch of parched
earth by the mostly dry riverbed.
"The soil is very hard and we have tried irrigating it with
river water, but it has not helped, so we are surviving on
bananas and cassava," she said.
Rains should return by November, but it will take a further
three months to produce the first harvest, families say. In the
meantime, they will buy fresh produce from other communities to
survive, Sifeu said.
"People up in the mountains, in the rainforest area, they
will bring down food and sell it on the roadside or at the
market and we will buy some," he said.
Luanne Losi, an adaptation policy analyst at the national
Office of Climate Change and Development (OCCD), said her office
was looking at ways of addressing the country's extreme weather
problems, including growing more drought-tolerant crops and
finding ways of storing water to water crops in the dry season.
"The impact of climate change on food production will be
very critical," she said.
Jenifa Kena of the Eastern Highlands Women in Agriculture
organisation said that women, who are the primary food growers,
are particularly hard hit.
"Especially the women face hardship because they are the
ones to put food on the table and the ones who go to the market
to sell the food to bring income for the family," she said.
Kena has encouraged farmers in the province to plant more
hardy African yams to improve their food security in the face of
extreme weather, and advised them on ways of preserving the
staple crop as a powder which can be used in cooking and baking
during the lean months.
