SYDNEY, April 14 Papua New Guinea's National Petroleum Company (NPCP) said it was looking to raise billions of U.S. dollars in debt and equity to help fund future oil and gas projects.

"We are getting a financial advisor on board to work out the structure," said Robert Acevski, chief financial officer at NPCP.

The financing would include "plain" U.S.-denominated debt. The official said it was too early to give an exact amount, but said it would be in billions of dollars.

NPCP manages the government of Papua New Guinea's equity stakes in oil and gas projects. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)