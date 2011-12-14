Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Michael Somare speaks at the Oslo Climate and Forest Conference May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/Scanpix

PORT MORESBY Papua New Guinea's deposed prime minister, Sir Michael Somare, was reinstated by the governor-general on Wednesday in an effort to end a tense political deadlock which sees two men claiming the top job in this resource-rich nation.

But across town in parliament house, Peter O'Neill, who toppled Somare while he was overseas for heart treatment, was sitting in the government benches, refusing to step down despite a supreme court ruling that he had taken power illegally.

O'Neill argues that he was elected by parliament and is therefore the legitimate prime minister.

The impasse has prompted calls for calm in Port Moresby which has a reputation for street violence.

Parts of the city are ruled by "raskol" criminal gangs. Heavily armed police are protecting Government House, the Supreme Court and Parliament, but elsewhere in the city life went on as usual.

"Despite the events of the last couple of days, I am confident that commonsense will prevail," Somare, 75, said in a statement. "I commend the public for not following any camp and staying neutral thereby keeping the peace in our capital."

Police Commissioner Tom Kulunga called on his officers not to take sides in the crisis, with reports that some police supported one camp over another.

"I call upon members of the RPNGC (Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary)...to be neutral, uphold the rule of law and remain focused on protecting and serving the people," he said.

"We must continue to do our duties as required without fear or favour."

The greatest risk to PNG would be a breakdown in security forces, as both the army and police are heavily armed.

The reinstatement of Somare, who says he is fully recovered after heart treatment, is seen by many residents in Port Moresby as the most likely way to resolve the stand-off and the military has dismissed suggestions of a coup.

PNG has a turbulent political history, which has seen governments in the past toppled as lawmakers change party allegiances, but the nation's "golden goose" resource sector has largely been left unhindered by the turmoil.

U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil (XOM.N) leads a consortium building the country's biggest-ever resource project, a $15.7 billion LNG project due to come on stream in 2014. The project is expected to produce 6.6 million tonnes per annum and could see GDP increase by 20 percent.

Many Papua New Guineans are fed up with all politicians, whom they see as corrupt and benefiting from a massive resources boom while the rest of the country struggles with subsistence lives, and would prefer early elections.

Somare holds only a minority of seats in parliament and needs to cobble together a coalition after most of his former government MPs deserting him for O'Neill in August.

A vote of no confidence against Somare in parliament, which he would most likely lose, would automatically dissolve parliament and trigger an election.

Elections are due in June 2012, but early elections may eventually be the only solution if neither side backs down.

(Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Nick Macfie)