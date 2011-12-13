* PNG awakes to two PMs, one in parliament, one in a hotel

PORT MORESBY, Dec 13 Papua New Guinea's governor-general plans to swear in Sir Michael Somare as prime minister on Tuesday in an attempt to end a tense political standoff in which the resource-rich nation currently has two competitors for the post.

Governor-General Michael Ogio will uphold a Supreme Court ruling on Monday that Somare, who was toppled while overseas for heart treatment, is the legitimate prime minister, the governor-general's office said.

However Peter O'Neill, who replaced Somare and is recognised by parliament as the legitimate prime minister, has rejected the court ruling, refusing to step down.

"His Excellency the governor-general...is going to recognise Sir Michael as prime minister. Sometime this afternoon there will be a swearing in," Ogio's press officer told Reuters.

The swearing in of Somare is seen by residents and business leaders in Port Moresby as the most likely way to resolve the stand-off and is unlikely to inflame the situation.

"We are not expecting any trouble," said the businessman. "The army, police and people seem to have accepted the court's ruling as the legal answer to the stalemate."

Neither man has enough support to mobilise widespread or violent street protests.

However, a group of O'Neill supporters broke through a police barricade outside Government House demanding to see the governor-general, declaring they were the legitimate government.

Heavily armed police stopped O'Neill from reaching the governor-general on Monday night to be sworn in after parliament again elected him prime minister.

On Tuesday, the speaker of the parliament also rejected the court ruling, saying O'Neill was the legitimate prime minister having been constitutionally elected by parliament.

Somare's supporters argue the court ruling that the O'Neill government was illegal automatically overturns any action taken by it since Somare was toppled.

The political standoff, with O'Neill in parliament and Somare in a beachside hotel in the capital Port Moresby, has prompted calls for calm in the dusty port, much of which is controlled by gangs called "raskols".

"We are deeply concerned about the situation," said Australian Foreign Minister Kevin Rudd earlier in the day.

"There are heightened political tensions within Port Moresby with two, as it were, alternative prime ministers. This is unknown terrain in Papua New Guinea."

MARKETS CROWDED

Moresby was calm with packed commuter buses ferrying people to work in the dusty port and markets selling fruit and vegetables and betel nut were crowded.

Talkback radio callers generally supported the court ruling, with some saying even if Somare only has minority support in parliament he should be allowed to rule as elections are only six months away in June 2012.

The ailing Somare, 75, said before the judgment that he was willing to govern the country. However, Somare's party has suffered mass defections and is now in a minority in parliament.

PNG's longest-serving prime minister, affectionately known as "the Chief" after leading the country to independence in 1973, has left open the question of whether he would run at the next elections due in mid-2012.

PNG, a country where the majority of people live subsistence lives despite its abundant mineral wealth, has a turbulent history and corruption is rife.

A 12-year secessionist rebellion on the island of Bougainville, the longest running conflict in the Pacific, forced the closure of the giant gold and copper Panguna mine.

The rebellion also saw the army topple the government in 1997 for bringing in mercenaries to try to end the Bougainville conflict, which ended with a peace treaty in 2001.

Despite PNG's robust politics, which have seen governments in the past toppled as lawmakers change party allegiances, the nation's "golden goose" resource sector has largely been left unhindered by the turmoil.

PNG's economy is tipped to grow 7.8 percent next year, driven largely by the construction of a massive liquefied natural gas project.

U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil leads a consortium building the country's biggest-ever resource project, a $15.7 billion LNG project due to come on stream in 2014. The project is expected to produce 6.6 million tonnes per annum and could see GDP increase by 20 percent.