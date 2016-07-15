By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, July 15
SYDNEY, July 15 Attempts by Papua New Guinea's
opposition to oust Prime Minister Peter O'Neill over corruption
allegations gained steam on Friday as five lawmakers defected
from his government and a motion of no confidence was served
against him in Parliament.
Parliament has been in recess since last month, when
protests by university students boiled over into violent clashes
with police and about 40 people were injured, including four
with bullet wounds.
O'Neill appeared to be holding out until August, when a
one-year grace period before an election would have come into
force, protecting his government.
But this week, the Supreme Court ruled the manoeuvre
unconstitutional and ordered Parliament recalled.
Parliamentary Speaker Theo Zurenuoc, from O'Neill's People's
National Congress, accepted the no-confidence motion and ordered
Parliament adjourned for seven days in accordance with the law,
the state-run National Broadcasting Corp reported.
There are signs that O'Neill, who needs 56 of the 111 votes
in the chamber to survive, is under pressure. Ben Micah, leader
of coalition partner the People's Progress Party, defected to
the opposition with his five MP's just moments before the
session opened.
But there were no signs the lodging of the no-confidence
motion would have any immediate impact on a strike by aviation,
maritime and public transport workers that has effectively cut
off the rugged, mountainous nation.
While organisers of the strike have said they intend to
expand it to other industries if the motion were to fail, it is
the spectre of political violence that has the country most on
edge.
Student protest leader Noel Anjo told Reuters the opposition
had no intention of entering into confrontation with the
authorities.
"We are not organising any protests," he said. "The speaker
has to accept the notice from the committee and follow the
norms, the processes of a vote on no confidence."
O'Neill came to power in 2011 promising to rein in
corruption but is facing allegations he authorized millions of
dollars in fraudulent payments to a law firm.
In 2014, an anti-corruption watchdog issued an order for his
arrest over the incident, which O'Neill denies. He declined to
submit to the warrant and ordered the watchdog stripped of its
funding.
Papua New Guinea is developing lucrative resource projects
with energy majors ExxonMobil and Total that
have made it a major gas producer.
However, corruption and violence are endemic in the island
nation of seven million people, raising concern about its
long-term stability.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Robert Birsel)