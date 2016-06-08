(Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to headline or
* Police fire on students, public at university and in
capital
* PM O'Neill says won't stand down over corruption
allegations
* Dozens wounded, as many as four reported dead
* Rioting, violence spreads beyond capital, businesses close
By Colin Packham and Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, June 8 Dozens of people were wounded in
Papua New Guinea on Wednesday after police opened fire on a
student demonstration in the capital and riots erupted across
the country, but officials said earlier reports of up to four
dead were incorrect.
A groundswell of political unrest in recent weeks has surged
in the country, just to Australia's north, amid calls for Prime
Minister Peter O'Neill to resign over corruption allegations.
Students and officials said police fired on the public and
used tear gas to disperse crowds during a protest at the
University of PNG's Waigani campus in Port Moresby. Protests
were later reported in the PNG highland cities of Goroka and Mt.
Hagen, and in Lae on the north coast.
"Now there is a very big clash with the public and with the
police just outside the Port Moresby General Hospital," a
hospital official told Reuters by telephone soon after a group
of wounded students were taken there for treatment.
"There is also shooting going on, open gunfire."
The government said initial reports that up to four people
had been killed were incorrect. An official at the Port Moresby
General Hospital said 38 casualties had been treated there,
including four with bullet wounds, but no deaths.
O'Neill later issued a statement in which he refused to
stand down.
"The facts relayed to me are that a small group of students
were violent, threw rocks at police and provoked a response that
came in the form of tear gas and warning shots," he said.
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday
expressed concern about the clashes.
"He calls for calm and stresses the importance of respect
for peaceful protest and freedom of assembly, and a commitment
to rule of law, dialogue and non-violence," Ban's spokesman
Stephan Dujarric said in a statement.
Papua New Guinea, formerly administered by Australia,
struggles with endemic violence and poverty despite a wealth of
mineral resources. It is ranked 139 out of 168 in Transparency
International's corruption index.
Wednesday's events echoed a similar confrontation in 2001
when police opened fire on anti-government student protesters. A
full account of that incident has never been given.
The PNG Police Ministry did not directly address the
shooting, but said in a statement that students or others who
had engaged in subsequent vandalism or assaults would face the
"full force of the law."
"Police are now investigating the string of offenses that
have been committed and arrests will be made," it said.
The Australian government said there had been an
"unconfirmed number of deaths and serious injuries," while the
United States and Britain told its citizens to avoid areas hit
by violence. "The situation is still volatile and could escalate
at any time," the U.S. Embassy said in a statement.
Qantas Airways and Virgin Australia said
they had canceled one flight each from Australia to Port Moresby
and were assessing whether to fly on Thursday.
PEOPLE FLEEING
Hubert Namani, a lawyer and business leader, said public
transport had been halted in Port Moresby and businesses shut.
"People are looting and rioting and sort of revolting, so
the police are now caught trying to manage all of that," Namani
told Reuters by phone from the capital.
Student protest leader Noel Anjo said the violence began
when students started a march from the campus toward the
parliament building in Port Moresby, where police had set up a
roadblock.
"Police did not like that idea and started assaulting the
students, punching them, hitting them with the gun butts, before
firing shots at them," Anjo said. "The students were running for
cover in all directions, but I saw some people badly wounded."
TEAR GAS, GUNFIRE
Video showed students fleeing amid clouds of tear gas and
the sound of gunfire. Pictures showed several men with what
appeared to be serious stomach, chest and leg wounds.
Thousands of students across PNG have been protesting and
boycotting classes for weeks amid growing political unrest.
O'Neill, who came to power in 2011 promising to reign in
corruption, has faced allegations he authorized millions of
dollars in fraudulent payments to a leading law firm.
In 2014, an anti-corruption watchdog issued an order for his
arrest over the incident, which O'Neill denies. He refused to
submit to the warrant and ordered the watchdog stripped of its
funding.
Most of Papua New Guinea's seven million people live
subsistence existences in isolated mountain villages and
scattered tropical islands.
Despite that, an energy production boom, which includes
Exxon Mobil's $20 billion LNG plant, has fueled annual
economic growth of almost 10 percent a year for the past three
years.
Exxon and partner Oil Search said there had been no
damage or impact to their operations, as did Newcrest Mining
, which operates two remote gold mines in PNG.
"This is going to get worse before it gets better," said
Greg Anderson, executive director of the Papua New Guinea
Chamber of Mines and Petroleum in Port Moresby.
"Incidents like this trigger paybacks, which could easily
spiral out of control," he said.
(Additional reporting by Jane Wardell, Jonathan Barrett, Byron
Kaye, James Regan and Michelle Nichols, writing by Jane Wardell;
editing by Lincoln Feast, Paul Tait and G Crosse)