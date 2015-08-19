LONDON, Aug 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A free hotline
offering counselling to victims of domestic and sexual violence
in Papua New Guinea was launched on Wednesday in response to
widespread violence against women and girls.
The impoverished South Pacific nation is considered one of
the most dangerous places in the world to be a women due to
gender-based violence, and did not make domestic violence a
criminal offence until 2013.
Two-thirds of women and girls in Papua New Guinea are
victims of physical or sexual violence during their lives,
according to ChildFund, the charity which launched the hotline.
"Papua New Guinea has a staggering reputation for violence
against women and children, particularly young girls," ChildFund
CEO Paul Brown said at the launch in the capital Port Moresby.
The phone line will operate 12 hours a day, seven days a
week, providing counselling, information, guidance and referrals
for care at local services, ChildFund said.
"Counselling is a critical aspect of this service," Brown
said. "It can assist survivors through the immediate crisis and
help stabilise emotions; provide options, information and
resources; and guide them through the processes of seeking
medical care, protection and legal recourse."
Papua New Guinea is largely rural, and its high level of
mobile phone ownership - three in four people have a mobile -
makes the hotline the best form of contact with victims,
according to ChildFund.
The charity is working with the University of Papua New
Guinea on a counselling qualification, to train counsellors and
expand the service, which has been funded by the New Zealand
government and charitable donations.
