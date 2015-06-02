BRASILIA, June 2 Insurance broker FPC Par
Corretora de Seguros SA marked Brazil's first initial public
offering in seven months on Tuesday, with the offering pricing
well above the original price range at 12.33 reais ($3.94) per
share.
The offering of 48,888,890 shares was worth 602.8 million
reais, the website of Brazil's securities regulator CVM said.
The IPO was only a secondary share offering, in which
existing shareholders fully or partially cashed in their shares.
The company will not realize any proceeds from the offering.
Managers of the IPO had originally set a price range of
between 11.25 to 11.60 reais a share.
The appetite for the Par Corretora shares came as a surprise
given the uncertainty clouding the Brazilian economy, which is
heading into its worst recession in 25 years.
Shares in financial services companies, however, have
outperformed other stocks on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, with
investors seeing them as better prepared to ride the economic
downturn.
With no shortage of demand for property, health and life
insurance companies like Par Corretora are seen to have
guaranteed cash flows despite the slowdown.
($1 = 3.1300 Brazilian reais)
