BRASILIA, June 2 Insurance broker FPC Par
Corretora de Seguros SA marked Brazil's first initial public
offering in seven months on Tuesday, with the offering pricing
well above the suggested price range at 12.33 reais ($3.94) per
share.
The offering of 48,888,890 shares was worth 602.8 million
reais, the website of Brazil's securities regulator CVM said.
The IPO was only a secondary share offering, in which
existing shareholders fully or partially sold their stakes. The
company will not realize any proceeds from the offering.
Managers of the IPO had originally set a price range of
between 11.25 and 11.60 reais a share.
Par Corretora will debut on Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock
exchange on Friday.
The appetite for the Par Corretora shares came as a surprise
given the uncertainty clouding the Brazilian economy, which is
heading into its worst recession in 25 years.
Shares in financial services companies, however, have
outperformed other Bovespa shares, with investors seeing them as
better prepared to ride the economic downturn.
With no shortage of demand for property, health and life
insurance, companies like Par Corretora are seen to have
guaranteed cash flows despite the slowdown.
Brazil had only one IPO last year, veterinary products maker
Ouro Fino Saúde Animal Participações SA, which priced
stronger than expected in a issue worth 418 million reais in
October.
Other companies put off their IPOs as the economy slowed to
a crawl and political uncertainty weighed on market confidence
during a heated election year.
Securities regulator CVM has no IPO requests in the pipeline
at present, though Brazil's largest mortgage lender, state-owned
bank Caixa Econômica Federal, plans to list its insurance unit
this year. The unit is majority-owned by France's CNP Assurances
SA.
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said in April that the
government will do a feasibility study on an IPO by Caixa
Seguridade, as the unit will be called.
The IPO would try to replicate the success of
state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, which listed BB Seguridade
Participações SA in a $6.7 billion deal in April 2013, the
world's largest IPO that year.
($1 = 3.1300 Brazilian reais)
