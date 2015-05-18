Macquarie posts record annual profit, beats estimates
May 5 Macquarie Group posted a record annual net profit on Friday, up 7.46 percent, beating analyst estimates as its annuity-style businesses and commodity businesses strengthened.
May 18 Endo International Plc said it would buy generic drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc from private equity firm TPG Capital for $8.05 billion, including debt.
Buying Par will make Endo a top-five global generic drugmaker, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
