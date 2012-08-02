Aug 2 Generic drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical Cos
Inc posted a second-quarter profit that topped Wall
Street view, helped by strong sales of its recently launched
sleep-disorder drug Modafinil.
Net income for the April-June quarter was $51.3 million, or
$1.38 a share, up from $9.1 million, or 25 cents a share, in the
year-ago quarter.
Excluding items, Par Pharma earned $1.62 a share.
Total revenue rose 31 percent to $294.3 million and sales of
Modafinil was $57.5 million. The drug, a generic version of
Teva's wide-selling Provigil, was launched on
April 6.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected the
company to earn $1.08 a share on revenue of $289.5 million.
Par agreed to be taken private by private equity firm TPG
for $1.9 billion last month, the latest in a string of deals in
the global generic drugs industry.
Shares of the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company closed
at $49.93 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.