* Apax, JMI Equity agree to buy Paradigm from Fox Paine
* $1 bln deal to tap oil and gas markets
LONDON/BANGALORE, June 11 Private equity group
Apax Partners has led a deal to buy software group Paradigm,
which sells its technology to oil and gas explorers and
producers, for a about $1 billion in cash.
Apax and specialist IT investment firm JMI Equity said on
Monday they had agreed to buy Paradigm, owned by U.S. investment
group Fox Paine for the last ten years.
Paradigm, which has over 700 customers and operations in the
United States, Europe and Asia, helps engineers to make drilling
and production decisions by analyzing seismic data.
The deal will allow Apax to tap into the potentially
lucrative oil and gas markets as energy companies continue to
drill in more challenging locations.
One of Europe's largest private equity groups with
operations around the world, Apax has had extensive experience
in the software and IT sectors, investing some $1.7 billion of
equity in companies including anti-virus developer Sophos and
Autonomy.
Fox Paine acquired the business in 2002 for some $100
million, taking private a then small U.S. listed company which
it saw as being overlooked by institutional investors.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Simmons & Co advised Apax,
with UBS and Royal Bank of Canada providing debt financing.
Jefferies advised Paradigm.