* Apax, JMI Equity agree to buy Paradigm from Fox Paine
* $1 bln deal to tap oil and gas markets
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 11 Private equity firm
Apax Partners and technology investment firm JMI Equity agreed
to pay about $1 billion cash for software group Paradigm, whose
technology helps oil and gas companies analyze drilling
prospects.
Apax and JMI said on Monday they agreed to buy Paradigm Ltd
which has been owned by U.S. investment group Fox Paine for the
last 10 years.
Fox Paine bought the business in 2002 for around $100
million, taking the small U.S.-listed company private. The
private equity firm invested another $65 million in Paradigm in
2010.
Paradigm, which competes with companies like Halliburton
and Schlumberger, helps engineers to make
drilling and production decisions by analyzing seismic data and
producing complex three dimensional models.
The company has been for sale for more than 6 months, and
has been in negotiations with Apax and JMI for more than a
month, according to a source familiar with the matter. It
previously considered going public, filing with U.S. regulators
to begin the process in 2006.
The deal will allow Apax to tap into Paradigm's large
customer base across the United States, Europe and Asia,
including Cairn Energy, Gazprom and Total, as they continue to
drill and explore for resources in more challenging locations.
One of Europe's largest private equity groups with
operations around the world, Apax has had extensive experience
in the software and IT sectors, investing some $1.7 billion of
equity in companies including anti-virus developer Sophos and
Autonomy.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Simmons & Co advised Apax,
with UBS and Royal Bank of Canada providing debt financing.
Jefferies advised Paradigm.