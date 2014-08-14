HONG KONG Aug 14 Macau gaming services company Paradise Entertainment Ltd said on Thursday it has signed a three-year deal with slot machine maker International Game Technology to expand distribution of gaming systems in North America and Macau.

Paradise, whose LT Game unit is the dominant provider of electronic gaming terminals in Macau with a 60 percent market share, has machines installed in most of Macau's 35 casinos.

There was no dollar value provided for the deal.

(Reporting By Farah Master and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Matt Driskill)