SEOUL, July 11 South Korean casino operator
Paradise Co Ltd has offered 7.5 million treasury
shares in a 285.8 billion won ($281.2 million) block sale,
according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Friday.
The shares, offered at 38,100 won each, were at a 4 percent
discount to Thursday's closing price of 39,700, near its record
intra-day high in late June.
Paradise said in a separate regulatory filing that the funds
raised would be used for operations but could also be partly
used to fund acquisition.
Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunner of the block
sale.
($1 = 1016.5000 South Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)