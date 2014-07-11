(Adds that sale has been completed and priced)
SEOUL, July 11 South Korean casino operator
Paradise Co Ltd raised 285.8 billion won ($281.2
million) in a block sale of treasury shares on Thursday, a
company spokeswoman said.
Paradise offered 7.5 million shares at 38,100 won each, a 4
percent discount to Thursday's closing price, according to a
term sheet seen by Reuters.
The shares priced at the top of a discount range of 4
percent to 4.9 percent, and some 50 local and foreign
institutional investors participated, the spokeswoman said on
Friday.
Paradise said in a separate regulatory filing that the
proceeds would be used for operations but could also be partly
used to fund acquisitions.
Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunner of the block
sale.
($1 = 1016.5000 South Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)