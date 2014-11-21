BRIEF-Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
* Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
Nov 21 Paradox Entertainment Publ Ab :
* Q3 revenue 14.1 million Swedish crowns versus 2.1 million crowns
* Q3 operating loss 4.2 million crowns versus loss 2.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/11kSft8 Further company coverage: )
* Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
* Shares down 1 pct (Adds comments from earnings conference call)