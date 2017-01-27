Jan 27 Lender Paragon Group of Companies
said its first-quarter underlying operating profit was
in line with its expectations, driven in part by high-margin
business wins and cost control, despite regulatory changes and
uncertainty due to Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Paragon, which has been diversifying its business from its
core buy-to-let mortgage market, reported underlying operating
profit of 33.1 million pounds ($41.51 million) in the quarter
ended Dec. 31.
Throughout the final months of 2016 the buy-to-let market
saw lenders tightening criteria ahead of the Prudential
Regulation Authority's (PRA) underwriting changes, Paragon said
in a statement.
"...As market criteria tightened during the last quarter,
the Group's pipeline continued to grow from its low point in the
summer," the company said.
The company said it was too early to determine the full
extent of the PRA and other regulatory changes on the market,
but added that its "strong" pipeline would allow it to achieve
new business volumes in 2017.
($1 = 0.7974 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)