Nov 24 Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a 9 percent increase in full-year pretax profit and raised its share buyback programme by up to 50 million pounds ($76 million) after extending it into 2016.

The British buy-to-let mortgage lender said pretax profit rose to 134.2 million pounds for the year ended Sept. 30 from 122.8 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6600 pounds) (Reporting By Noor Zainab Hussain and Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)