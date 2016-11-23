* First-half pretax profit rises 6.7 pct
By Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain
Nov 23 Buy-to-let lender Paragon Group of
Companies Plc posted a 6.7 percent rise in full-year
pretax profit, as it won higher-margin business despite customer
uncertainty following property tax changes and Britain's vote to
leave the European Union.
The lender has seen customer demand for buy-to-let mortgages
begin to stabilise following a six-month drop caused by the
increase in taxes on buy-to-let homes in April and Brexit
uncertainty, Chief Executive Nigel Terrington said.
"We've started to now see a bit more confidence and... in
the summer period, we've seen a pick up in buy-to-let activity,"
Terrington told Reuters, adding that demand has also picked up
for its unit that buys consumer debt and services third-party
loans.
Although UK housing and buy-to-let demand has returned after
an initial dip according to builders, lenders and surveys, some
fear more pain as Britain begins its EU exit and the Bank of
England implements proposals that include plans to limit
loan-to-value ratios on buy-to-let mortgages.
Terrington said Paragon had tightened lending criteria in
January as it braced for a turbulent period, leaving it well
placed to win business from rivals that are only now revising
their criteria.
Paragon said total new buy-to-let originations and
investments fell 12.4 percent to 1.16 billion pounds ($1.44
billion) in the year ended Sept. 30, while its pipeline was down
55 percent to 321.1 million pounds.
However, its pipeline relating to professional
company-backed or incorporated landlords stood at 61.8 percent
going into 2017 compared with 45.5 percent 12 months ago.
"We believe that (Paragon) has potential to gain market
share," Jefferies analysts wrote in a client note, flagging a
"buy" stock rating.
Paragon's full-year pretax profit rose to 143.2 million
pounds, which at least three analysts said beat expectations, as
higher margins on new originations and portfolio purchases than
those on maturing assets drove net interest margins up a
better-than-expected 11 basis points to 2.15 percent.
The lender has been diversifying away from its buy-to-let
mortgage market and now does around 29.5 percent of its lending
in other sectors. Paragon Bank swung to a full-year underlying
profit of 11.6 million pounds, from a loss of 8.6 million pounds
a year ago.
Shares in Paragon, which announced a 50 million-pound
buyback and hiked dividend by 22.7 percent to 13.5 pence, were
up 2.4 percent at 370 pence at 0958 GMT.
