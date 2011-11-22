LONDON Nov 22 British buy-to-let mortgage
specialist Paragon posted a surge in full-year profits
on Monday and said it remained on the look-out for acquisition
opportunities, having bought a portfolio off Royal Bank of
Scotland last month.
Paragon's pre-tax profits for the year ending September rose
12.5 percent from a year ago to 80.8 million pounds ($126.25
million), helped by acquisitions and growth in lending.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the mean pre-tax
profit forecast for Paragon stood at 78.5 million pounds.
"We have successfully re-established our buy-to-let new
lending business and completed a securitisation of buy-to-let
assets originated during the year, our first since 2007. This
augurs well for a strong start to 2012," Chief Executive Nigel
Terrington said in a statement.
On Monday, British Prime Minister David Cameron announced
plans to boost the country's housing market.
The measures involved support for new mortgages for up to
100,000 people otherwise unable to buy homes, by indemnifying
banks which approve mortgages worth 95 percent of a property's
value. There would also be a 400 million pound investment fund
to support small and medium-sized home builders.
($1 = 0.6400 British pounds)
