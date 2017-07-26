FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK lender Paragon lending rises $750 mln in third quarter
July 26, 2017 / 6:17 AM / in a day

UK lender Paragon lending rises $750 mln in third quarter

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a further 575.7 million pounds ($749.91 million) of new lending in the third quarter, taking the nine-month total of lending and investment to 1.4 billion pounds.

Paragon, which has been diversifying its business from its core buy-to-let mortgage market, said it continued to trade in line with expectations and re-iterated its guidance for the year. ($1 = 0.7677 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Anjuli Davies)

