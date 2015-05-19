* Underlying pretax profit 63.9 mln stg vs 57.9 mln
* Paragon Bank on track to break even in 2016
LONDON May 19 British buy-to-let mortgage
lender Paragon reported a 10 percent increase in
first-half profit and said its recently launched bank was on
track to break even next year.
Paragon made a profit before one-off items of 63.9 million
pounds ($100 million) in the six months to the end of March, up
from 57.9 million the year before.
The company launched a bank last year to enable it to
diversify beyond the mortgage market by offering savings
products and loans. It is hoping to pick up customers from
Britain's biggest retail banks.
"The substantial increase in capacity and access to new and
deeper funding markets, particularly through Paragon Bank,
provides the platform to support further sustainable growth and
diversification going forward," said CEO Nigel Terrington.
Paragon's buy-to-let lending pipeline more than doubled to
701 million, compared with a year ago.
The company is paying an interim dividend of 3.6 pence per
share, up 20 percent. Its return on equity, a key measure of
profitability, improved to 10.8 percent from 10.5 percent a year
ago.
($1 = 0.6387 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)