ASUNCION Aug 30 Paraguay plans to issue $558 million in bonds next year, 25 percent less than issuance planned in full year 2016, Finance Minister Santiago Pena told reporters on Tuesday, as he submitted the government's 2017 budget bill to Congress.

The $12.57 billion budget request is 4 percent more than this year's spending plan. The document forecasts 3.8 percent economic growth in 2017 with 4.5 percent inflation.

"There will be bond issuance," Pena told reporters. "We are talking about $558 million."

A year ago, Congress approved $740 million in bond issuance as part of Paraguay's 2016 budget. The South American grains exporting country has a total $2.38 billion in outstanding international bonds.

