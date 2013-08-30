ASUNCION Aug 30 Eight Paraguayan bus drivers
have had themselves nailed to crosses to protest being fired by
a transportation company after it rejected their plea for higher
pay, a lawmaker said on Friday.
The drivers, from the northern town of Luque, are on their
backs, nailed to wooden crosses laid out on the ground. Large
nails pierce their hands at the base of the fingers.
They said they took the action in a desperate bid to be
heard.
They have been nailed down for 15 days, according to Olga
Ferreira de Lopez, a member of Paraguay's House of Congress who
is monitoring the situation.
"There have been infections ... . Their state of health is
getting complicated," she told Reuters.
Some of the drivers' wives are taking turns being nailed to
crosses alongside their husbands.
"I'm joining today. Tomorrow it will be another mother and
the following day it could be another because we have to defend
our rights," one of the wives told reporters at the scene.
"I'd like to make a special call to the president to please
come see the inhumane situation we are going through," she said.
The transportation company has promised to rehire five of
them and help the remaining three find work. But the protesters
say they will not stop until they all get their jobs back.
(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Hugh Bronstein;
Editing by Xavier Briand)