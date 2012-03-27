* Building boom, soy farming drive economic growth
* Foot-and-mouth outbreak hit ranching, industry
ASUNCION, March 27 Paraguay's economy grew 3.4
percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 compared with the same
period a year earlier and expanded from the previous quarter,
boosted by brisk construction activity despite a slowdown in the
ranching sector.
Tuesday's central bank data put 2011 growth at 3.8 percent
over 2010, according to a preliminary estimate. The final
full-year figure could be slightly revised over the coming
weeks.
Paraguayan gross domestic product grew a revised 3.1 percent
in the third-quarter year-on-year.
The economy expanded 2.9 percent in the fourth-quarter when
compared to the third, showing a recovery in overall activity
despite the persistent impact of an outbreak of foot-and-mouth
disease on ranching and meat-packing businesses.
Cattle ranching activity fell 14 percent year-on-year in the
last quarter of 2011, while industry contracted 4 percent.
However, the construction sector registered growth of 21
percent and agriculture - mainly linked to soy farming - climbed
8 percent.
Officials in the South American country, the world's
fourth-biggest supplier of soybeans, have estimated slightly
slower growth this year of 3.7 percent, but both the central
bank and economy ministry said that target will likely be
lowered in the next two weeks.