ASUNCION, June 21 Paraguay's economy expanded
14.8 percent in the first quarter compared with the same period
last year, driven mainly by farming, cattle-ranching and
construction activity, the central bank said on Friday.
Gross domestic product in the poor, landlocked South
American country surged 8.8 percent in the first quarter versus
the fourth quarter of 2012.
A severe drought last year slashed soybean output, leading
to a 1.2 percent economic contraction in 2012. Paraguay is the
world's No. 4 soy exporter, although it lags far behind the top
three global suppliers.
The central bank forecasts growth this year at 13 percent
largely due to a rebound in grains production.
"2013 began in a way that's diametrically opposed to last
year, when GDP was hurt from the start by the effects of adverse
climate conditions on the agricultural sector," the central bank
said in a report.
"The first quarter of this year has seen favorable crop
weather in general, to the point where we could reach record
farm production," it added.
At the same time, the beef and livestock sectors are
flourishing after an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in late
2011 hurt exports.
The central bank revised its previous quarterly figures,
saying GDP contracted 0.9 percent year-on-year in the fourth
quarter while expanding 0.8 percent versus the third quarter.
The country debuted on global credit markets in January with
the sale of $500 million in 10-year bonds, and more
international debt could be issued in the future.