BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 Paraguay's gross domestic product expanded 13.3 percent in the second quarter as the country's key agriculture sector recovered from a harsh 2012 drought, the central bank said on Friday.

Paraguay is the world's fourth biggest soybean exporter, after neighboring Brazil, Argentina and top global supplier the United States.

"The economy has grown for five consecutive quarters, thanks in large part to the recovery of the farm sector," the central bank's national accounts chief, Rodi Ozuna, told reporters.

Excluding agriculture, Paraguay's GDP expanded 8.2 percent in the second quarter, propelled by an 8.2 percent rise in manufacturing, a 10.5 percent climb in construction, and an 11 percent pop in the services sector, Ozuna said.