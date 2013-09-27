BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 Paraguay's gross domestic
product expanded 13.3 percent in the second quarter as the
country's key agriculture sector recovered from a harsh 2012
drought, the central bank said on Friday.
Paraguay is the world's fourth biggest soybean exporter,
after neighboring Brazil, Argentina and top global supplier the
United States.
"The economy has grown for five consecutive quarters, thanks
in large part to the recovery of the farm sector," the central
bank's national accounts chief, Rodi Ozuna, told reporters.
Excluding agriculture, Paraguay's GDP expanded 8.2 percent
in the second quarter, propelled by an 8.2 percent rise in
manufacturing, a 10.5 percent climb in construction, and an 11
percent pop in the services sector, Ozuna said.