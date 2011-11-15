* Slower growth on weaker farming sector, beef industry
* Inflation seen at 5.5 pct this year, within target range
ASUNCION Nov 15 Paraguay's economy is seen
growing by 4.5 percent this year and next, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, lowering its previous forecast
for growth in the poor South American country.
The IMF said in July it expected the South American
country's agriculture-based economy to expand by 6.7 percent
this year and 5.5 percent in 2012.
"This slowdown is mainly the result of more moderate levels
of agricultural growth, as well as a scarcity in cement and
problems accessing the key beef export market," the IMF said in
a statement as part of a periodic review.
Paraguay is the world's No. 4 soybean supplier, and its
economy grew 15 percent last year due in part to the strong
performance of the farming sector.
Economic growth slowed to 4.1 percent in the second quarter
year-on-year due to global financial woes and weakness in the
construction and cattle industries after a foot-and-mouth
outbreak earlier this year. [ID:nS1E78Q1G2]
The IMF said inflation was expected to come in lower than a
previous estimate and end this year at 5.5 percent, within the
central bank's target range of between 2.5 percent and 7.5
percent.
Lisandro Abrego, the head of the IMF mission, warned that
the country could face greater inflationary pressures and a
budget deficit for the first time in eight years if a budget
bill already passed by the lower house takes effect.
Lawmakers approved a hefty wage hike for state employees
that the government says is unsustainable. The bill must still
be approved by the Senate and signed into law by President
Fernando Lugo.
"We're worried about what's happening with the budget,
especially the huge salary increase that lawmakers have
approved, which is more than 30 percent," Abrego said.
Consumer prices are seen rising slightly above 6 percent in
2012 as a result of the expected wage hikes, the IMF said.
