ASUNCION, April 18 Paraguayans will vote for a
new president on Sunday. Two center-right candidates are vying
for the top job after the left's brief spell in power was cut
short by the sudden impeachment of President Fernando Lugo last
year.
Both contenders in the poor, soy-and-beef-exporting country
in the heart of South America hope to restore normal diplomatic
and trade ties with neighboring nations that protested against
Lugo's ouster.
Following are profiles of the two top candidates:
POLITICAL NEWCOMER
Horacio Cartes, a political newcomer and millionaire
businessman, is shown by most polls as the front-runner. He is
leading the Colorado Party's efforts to regain its grip on
power, which was unbroken for more than six decades before
Lugo's election in 2008.
Cartes, 56, started his political career four years ago,
affiliating himself with the Colorados and working quickly to
convince his peers that he would put the best new face on the
party. Before that, he had never even voted.
One of Paraguay's wealthiest men, Cartes has been questioned
even within his own party over accusations by political rivals
that link him to money laundering and drug running. He has never
been convicted of a crime and denies any wrongdoing.
He says the charges against him over illegal currency
dealings, brought during General Alfredo Stroessner's 35-year
rule that ended in 1989, amounted to scapegoating.
In 2011, WikiLeaks published a diplomatic cable that
referred to a regional drug-trafficking ring that supposedly
included some of his companies. Cartes publicly denied ever
being involved in illicit activities.
The outspoken candidate is against abortion and same-sex
marriage. He made statements recently referring to
heterosexuality as "normality" and said: "Let's stay normal."
He studied aviation in the United States and embarked on his
business career upon returning to Paraguay, first in the
financial sector and later in the tobacco business.
He is now the majority shareholder in about 25 companies
including Paraguay's biggest cigarette maker, a bank, a soft
drink factory and ranching establishments that export beef.
He is a father of three and is separated from his wife.
RULING PARTY'S HOPE
Efrain Alegre is a lawyer and longtime politician in the
ruling, center-right Liberal Party, which took over the
presidency last year when Congress impeached Lugo. Lugo, who
described himself as a socialist, had been backed by a coalition
of leftist parties and the Liberal party.
Alegre served as Lugo's public works minister until he was
fired in 2011 for revealing too early his plan to run for
president. His candidacy got a late boost with the backing of
the right-wing UNACE party, whose leader, retired general Lino
Oviedo, died in a helicopter crash in February.
Alegre, 50, earned a reputation as a serious and honest
administrator during his years working for Paraguay's biggest
regional government and later as a legislator and minister.
But his image is not entirely untarnished. He is currently
under investigation for allegedly misappropriating funds when,
as minister, he awarded public works projects to companies that
declared bankruptcy soon after receiving millions of dollars in
advance payments from the state.
Alegre has said he fully complied with the bidding
requirements, noting the companies did not drop the projects
until after he left the ministry.
As a teenager, Alegre was active in Catholic youth groups
before joining the Liberal Party, which has dominated Paraguayan
politics along with the Colorado Party during the last century.
In Congress, he helped spur corruption investigations,
including an illicit enrichment inquiry involving former
President Luis Gonzalez Macchi and his wife.
Married with four children, Alegre is backed by some
important business groups and he has promised to open up state
companies to private participation and issue more international
debt to finance infrastructure projects.