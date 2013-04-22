* Colorados return after five years on sidelines of power
* Paraguay's first leftist president impeached last year
* Cartes wins comfortably with 46 percent of votes
By Daniela Desantis and Hilary Burke
ASUNCION, April 21 Business magnate Horacio
Cartes won Paraguay's presidential election on Sunday, returning
his powerful center-right Colorado Party to power after the
left's brief spell ended in impeachment last year.
Cartes, a political novice who had never even voted before
joining the Colorado Party four years ago, won with 46 percent
of votes, 9 percentage points ahead of Efrain Alegre of the
ruling Liberal Party.
Thousands of Colorado Party supporters wearing red shirts
and scarves honked horns and blasted traditional polka music in
the capital Asuncion, celebrating their party's return to power
after its 60-year reign was interrupted in 2008.
Cartes has vowed to reform the party, which is notorious for
corruption. Its long period in power included General Alfredo
Stroessner's 1954-1989 dictatorship.
"My legs trembled at the thought of the enormous and amazing
responsibility of being president of all Paraguayans," Cartes
said in his victory speech. "I want the people who did not vote
for us to know that I'll put all my effort into earning their
trust."
Nearly 40 percent of Paraguay's 6.6 million people are poor.
The landlocked country relies on soybean and beef exports, but
it is also notorious for contraband trade and illicit financing.
Cartes will take office in August for a five-year term. His
election bucks the trend in South America where leftists have
made steady gains in recent years. Only Colombia and Chile are
ruled by conservatives.
Fernando Lugo, a leftist former Roman Catholic bishop, won
Paraguay's presidency in 2008 in a vote that inspired hopes of
deep reform, but he was impeached last June when the
center-right Liberal Party abandoned his ruling coalition and
then took over the reins from him.
Congress ousted Lugo after finding him guilty of mishandling
a land eviction in which 17 police officers and peasant farmers
were killed.
Some of Paraguay's neighbors likened the two-day impeachment
trial to a coup and imposed diplomatic sanctions on the South
American nation.
Paraguayans did not move to defend Lugo, however. He was
seen as largely ineffectual and the Liberal Party was by far the
most powerful political force inside his coalition.
But the Liberal Party not only lost the presidency on Sunday
- it also did poorly in congressional and state elections,
preliminary results showed.
"The big defeat today was for the Liberal Party, they must
be asking themselves why they backed the impeachment. The
Liberals can't beat the Colorado Party by themselves and today
they didn't have the left's votes," said political analyst
Alfredo Boccia.
'INSATIABLE APPETITES'
One of Paraguay's wealthiest men, Cartes primarily made his
fortune in the financial and tobacco industries. Rivals have
tried to link him to drug running and money laundering, but he
has never been charged with those crimes and denies any
wrongdoing.
"The accusations made during this campaign have no truth to
them, and personally I am very serene," the typically brash and
outspoken Cartes told reporters early on Sunday.
Alegre, a more somber politician, led corruption probes in
Congress. But his reputation as an honest administrator was
undermined by an investigation into whether he misappropriated
state funds while serving as Lugo's public works minister.
Voting on Sunday went smoothly and international observers
said they had received no complaints of fraud.
Two guerrilla attacks were carried out in northern Paraguay,
however. A member of the small, left-wing Paraguayan People's
Army was killed in a raid on a police station, and a police
officer died after a patrol car was bombed in another area,
government officials said.
The group and others have fomented land conflicts in recent
years and clashes occasionally break out between squatters and
big landowners.
Cartes has promised to carry out agrarian reform and he
wants to attract up to $2.7 billion in private capital to
refurbish Paraguay's airports and build new highways.
He said on Sunday that he had already begun working to mend
ties in the Mercosur trade group, which suspended Paraguay after
Lugo's impeachment and brought in socialist Venezuela even
though its inclusion was never approved by Paraguay's Congress.
Mercosur includes leftist-governed countries Brazil,
Argentina, Uruguay and Venezuela.
Cartes has also vowed to put an end to nepotism in the
Colorado Party and modernize Paraguay's bloated state
bureaucracy, which employs about 10 percent of all workers.
"His relationship with his own party will be conflictive
because one thing is winning (the election) and another thing is
calming appetites in an insatiable party," Boccia said.